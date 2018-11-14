eBay's toy catalog includes a $100,000 'Magic: The Gathering' card

eBay's Toy Book encompasses basically the entire spectrum of toys, but where it stands out is on the high-end. While Amazon's catalog shows the best toys of this year, eBay has the best toys of any year as long as price is no object for you. If you have some fat stacks of cash you're just waiting to burn through, eBay has a 1967 DC Justice League Games Set -- which includes Aquaman, Flash and Wonder Woman games -- for $6,000. Jump up to the $100,000 price range and you can get a Magic: The Gathering Alpha Black Lotus card. It's one of only 1,100 ever printed.

If you're in New York this holiday season, you can see some of eBay's most popular and expensive finds on display at its Toytopia storefront. Located at Chelsea Market, the toy store will be open from November 16th to November 20th. Toytopia is free to the public to visit.