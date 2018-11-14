NYT: Facebook's crisis response included sneaky redirections

While Facebook execs went on an apology tour earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook focused on his company's reticence to collect and sell data from its customers -- a point the report mentions in contrast to Mark Zuckerberg apparently telling his management team to use only Android because of its larger user base. It's unclear if any actually switched.

Other details range from the bizarre -- apparently Facebook needed pollsters to determine that Zuck's testimony on Capitol Hill came off as robotic -- to deeply unsettling. George Soros has been a target of anti-Semitic attacks for many years, and even though Facebook worked with one group to describe some of the criticism it received as anti-Semitic, the Definers agency pushed material suggesting a link between Soros and groups aligned against Facebook. Variety points out a writer for the Daily Caller who confirmed the contact.

As for specific executives like Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, they're cast as either unaware of threats or, in the case of Sandberg, angry when she found out that then-security chief Alex Stamos had begun looking into Russian misinformation without getting approval first. Arguments against coming out strongly against Russian meddling or determining that a post by Donald Trump violated its TOS are attributed to former George W. Bush administration member, and current Facebook exec, Joel Kaplan.

While we've continuously heard from Facebook about its shifting response to issues like Russian-sourced pages and posts of misinformation, it has not yet responded to this report -- which the NYT said it based on interviews with more than 50 people -- to confirm or deny details.