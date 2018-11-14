NYT: Facebook's crisis response included sneaky redirections

It's no secret that the last couple of years have seen Facebook's reputation take a series of hits -- whether due to data breaches, alleged bias, rumors of intrusive spying or confusing policies -- but a New York Times report tonight exposes more about how the company reacted. Arriving on the heels of a Wall Street Journal article describing declining employee morale, it doesn't reflect well on Facebook's efforts and raises even more questions about an operation already facing calls for increased regulation.
In addition to peering into previously identified problem areas like Facebook's slow response to the spread of misinformation or questionable applications of policies meant to be unbiased, it specifically calls out a strategy where the company tried to distract from criticism. Since late last year, it expanded work with a consultant, Definers Public Affairs, that the Times said used political campaign tactics in public relations. This includes everything from Facebook's public support for FOSTA to articles written on a conservative news site attacking Google and Apple.