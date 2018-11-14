Facebook fundraisers have raised over $1 billion

Among those that have raised millions of dollars with Facebook fundraisers are Save the Children, No Kid Hungry and St. Jude, which have raised more than $7.5 million, $5 million and $30 million, respectively.

Facebook's nonprofit and personal fundraising tools are now available in 20 countries. And in Canada and Australia, where Facebook recently expanded its nonprofit fundraising tools, more than 100,000 charities are eligible for Facebook fundraisers.

In August, Facebook announced that more than $300 million had been raised for over 750,000 nonprofits. The fundraising tool first launched as a way for users to raise money for 501c3 nonprofits, and Facebook later added the ability to raise funds for personal needs. The company has since removed transaction fees for nonprofit fundraisers as well as the platform fee it imposed on personal cause fundraisers.

This year, for Giving Tuesday, Facebook is partnering with PayPal to match up to $7 million in donations given to US nonprofits. Matches will be limited to $250,000 per nonprofit and $20,000 per donor.