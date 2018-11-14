Windows 10 preview adds smarter active hours and a true light theme

There are more substantial improvements under the hood, particularly if you're tired of Windows forcing updates at inopportune times of the day. There are now intelligent active hours that can automatically adjust your no-reboot time based on your activity. That could be more than a little helpful for freelancers or anyone with not-so-regular usage habits. And if you want to manually force Windows to stop patches, Pause Updates is now easier to find in Settings / Update and Security / Windows Update.

Other improvements include better text narration for accessibility (such as less verbosity and improved phonetic reading), a clearer print dialog and smarter screen selection. As always, you'll only want to try a preview like this if you're not worried about the potential for glitches. If you're willing to live life on the edge, however, it might be worth jumping on this update relatively quickly.