Discord now offers early access games on its PC store

Many games have been popularized through this model, such as Ark: Survival Evolved, Conan Exiles, and even Fortnite. The early access games at launch include Mad Machines, a Rocket League-like soccer game featuring robots which will be exclusive to Discord, Parkasaurus, a Sims meets Jurassic Park game, sandbox RPG Kynseed, first-person psychological horror game Visage, and third-person downhill biking game Descenders.

It was only this past August that Discord launched its store, taking a direct jab at PC video game sales giant Steam. The Discord Store differentiated itself from Valve's online marketplace by "curating" games to gamers. There's also a subscription service called Discord Nitro, where for $9.99 a month users can get access to a library of games. And considering that Discord nearly tripled its user base in one year -- thanks in large part to Twitch and Fortnite -- it's likely that game sales will only increase on the platform as it grows.