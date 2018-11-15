Google's Pixel Slate ships in December

The $599 entry version with a Celeron Chip and 4GB RAM/32GB storage (which isn't yet at Best Buy) will be available December 11-12th -- as will the $999 Core i3 with 8GB RAM/128GB storage. If you're after the Celeron variant with double the specs of the cheapest Slate, at $699, that will ship December 18-19th.

Google's expedited shipping times put the midrange $799 Pixel Slate with an Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM/64GB storage on course for December 4-5th. The same goes for the flagship $1,599 Core i7/256GB version. The first Pixel Slate product out the gate, however, isn't a tablet at all, but the companion Keyboard -- which ships November 28-29th. But there's still no word on an actual release date for the range. And none of the models were mentioned in Google's Black Friday deals reveal (boo), but at least they'll arrive in time for Xmas (yay).