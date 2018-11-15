Nike's new NYC flagship store is fueled by its mobile app

Since the 2016 opening of its first tech-laden store in New York's SoHo neighborhood, and others like Nike by Melrose in Los Angeles, the company has moved toward incorporating digital elements into every facet of the retail experience. It wants your smartphone and the Nike app, which is available for iOS and Android, to be just as useful as cash registers have traditionally been. As part of that strategy, Nike's House of Innovation will include features like Instant Checkout, Shop the Look and Scan to Try, all powered by the Nike application.

Instant Checkout is self explanatory: You pick an item from the store, scan it with the Nike app and pay for it with your saved credit card. (The app also supports payment services like Apple Pay and PayPal.) The goal with this, naturally, is to let customers walk in and out without ever having to interact with any store associates. However, Nike says some customers still haven't gotten used to this process -- they feel as if someone is going to think they're stealing -- so it's providing kiosks that allow shoppers take off the hangers and bag their own items. Of course, the concept of Instant Checkout isn't novel, but outside of Apple there aren't many other companies doing it on the large scale Nike is planning.

With Shop the Look, meanwhile, customers can go up to a mannequin and use the Nike app to scan a QR code that'll bring up its entire outfit. From there, they can decide whether they want to buy any of the pieces the mannequin is wearing and, if so, select a size and order them to be sent to a fitting room. When that's ready, shoppers get a push notification telling them to head to a nearby fitting room, where there will be a sign with their name on it and the items waiting inside.

The final feature, Scan to Try, is similar to Shop the Look, except here the items you order from the app go to an area of the store dubbed "Nike Pickup." The ideas is that instead of hunting down an associate, I can just pull out the Nike app, scan the barcode on a shoe I want, get my size and, boom, have it brought to me without any hassle. After that, I can head to a fitting room myself or checkout with the app. That's much better than trying to lock eyes with an employee in hopes they figure out you're in need of assistance.