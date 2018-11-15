Sharp thinks two phone notches are better than one

If there's any consolation, it's that the phone itself is a solid upper mid-range device. It touts a 2,280 x 1,080 120Hz IGZO display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 22.6-megapixel f/1.9 rear camera and 64GB of expandable storage. The 2,500mAh battery isn't spectacular, but it's also driving a relatively small display.

The R2 Compact should be available in Japan in mid-January, with pricing unavailable as we write this. Given that Sharp's smartphones rarely make it outside of the country, we wouldn't count on it reaching a store near you. Not that this is entirely a bad thing... you don't want other smartphone manufacturers getting any ideas.