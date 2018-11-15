Twitter's Explore tab starts sorting stories into sections

Now, when you visit the tab from an iPhone or an iPad, you'll see sections such as News, Sports, Fun and Entertainment at the top. Tapping on one loads the trending topics for that particular section. Perhaps Twitter's goal is to get you to actually use the Explore tab now that you don't have to sift through stories you don't care about to find ones that you do. The tab's sections are now available in the US and will likely take time to make their way to other locations.

Starting today in the US, we're making it easier than ever for you to explore Explore. Tabs at the top of the page organize all the best Tweets, picked just for you. Perusing topics like news, sports, fun, and entertainment is now just a quick tap away! pic.twitter.com/LkgYAUZ4WJ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 14, 2018