Twitter's Explore tab starts sorting stories into sections

Twitter has updated its Explore tab for iOS, sorting entries into separate sections depending on their topics. The platform says it implemented the change to make Explore easier to, well, explore and to give you a quick way to find stories you'd actually like to read. Twitter launched Explore early last year to put the trending topics and the biggest news on the platform, as well as search, in one location. The company started serving ads within the tab back in July in an effort to make some cash from the feature.
Now, when you visit the tab from an iPhone or an iPad, you'll see sections such as News, Sports, Fun and Entertainment at the top. Tapping on one loads the trending topics for that particular section. Perhaps Twitter's goal is to get you to actually use the Explore tab now that you don't have to sift through stories you don't care about to find ones that you do. The tab's sections are now available in the US and will likely take time to make their way to other locations.
Starting today in the US, we're making it easier than ever for you to explore Explore. Tabs at the top of the page organize all the best Tweets, picked just for you. Perusing topics like news, sports, fun, and entertainment is now just a quick tap away! pic.twitter.com/LkgYAUZ4WJ— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 14, 2018