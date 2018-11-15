Xbox's Black Friday deals start early for Live Gold members

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is 20 percent cheaper, and if you're eager to explore Assassin's Creed Odyssey, you'll get up to 35 percent off, depending on which edition you pick up. You can grab FIFA 19 for a 40 percent discount, or Madden NFL 19, NBA 2K19, WWE 2K19 or NHL 19, all for 50 percent off.

The discounts also include Forza Motorsport 7 (50 percent), Sea of Thieves (50 percent), Destiny 2: Forsaken (up to 40 percent), Far Cry 5 (50 percent), Shadow of the Tomb Raider (50 percent) and The Witcher 3 (50 percent). Other big titles you can save on are Grand Theft Auto V (up to 50 percent), Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (70 percent) and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (40 percent).

The deals are available until 5AM EST on November 27th, and if you don't have Xbox Live Gold, you'll have to wait until Monday to access them (or sign up for a subscription, which is $1 for the first month). Meanwhile, if you've been in the market for an Xbox One X, now might be the right time, as Microsoft is selling the 4K-ready console for $400 from November 18-26th.