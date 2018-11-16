The best smartwatches and fitness trackers to give as gifts

That said, Fossil's Q Venture HR is a decent Wear OS alternative to the Galaxy Watch, with heart rate tracking and NFC connectivity. It could be as much as $100 cheaper, too, depending on the model you choose. Yet another option is Withing's Steel HR Sport -- it's not quite as smart as its rivals, but it makes up for the lack of high-tech touches with a timeless design and some solid fitness tracking features.

Finally, if you're shopping for someone who's floated the idea of a Fitbit (or something like it), the brand's Versa smartwatch could be a great choice. It looks like a slightly wider Apple Watch with a battery rated for days of usage. Sure, it lacks GPS and NFC, but it comes with a number of health-related tracking features, including one that can monitor a woman's menstrual cycle.