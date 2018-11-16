Samsung's free Galaxy phone themes won't be free anymore

As users are likely aware, Samsung's store is stocked with free and paid themes, with the company getting a cut of the latter. Whether or not you'll be able to bypass the change by simply reverting back to your free theme after the trial run ends remains to be seen. Regardless, the hassle of having to switch back and forth is bound to ruffle feathers. Or you may just settle for Samsung's upcoming One UI (which is set for current-gen and next-gen handsets) instead.