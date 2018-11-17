'Devil May Cry' series coming from the producer of 'Castlevania'

There's also no mention of which service would carry the series, provided all goes well. Netflix sounds like an obvious candidate given that it has enthusiastically supported Castlevania (the show quickly got a third season), but that's not set in stone.

It will likely take a while before you see the first fruits of the project. However, Shankar's involvement is promising. Castlevania has generally been well-received both critically and commercially -- even if it's not a stunner, it's arguably better than many game adaptations. This doesn't guarantee that a Devil May Cry show will be as good or better, but it suggests that the production could capture the visceral spirit of the games in a way that other studios might miss.