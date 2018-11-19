'Avengers: Infinity War' comes to Netflix on Christmas Day

Ever since the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, there's been a looming question: when is it coming to Netflix? Right in time for some holiday viewing, it seems. Netflix has revealed that the star-studded superhero flick will be available to stream on December 25th. Yes, you too can pay tribute to Stan Lee while you're recovering from the family feast. Just be sure to put your blinders on if you haven't seen the movie yet -- this is a Marvel title that can easily be ruined if you're not careful.
It's also one of the last chances you'll have to see a recent Marvel movie on the service. Disney plans to stop offering its superhero flicks to Netflix after Ant-Man and the Wasp. From then onward, it'll likely save Marvel blockbusters for its Disney+ service launching in 2019. Think of this as the swan song for an era when you could find the latest Marvel TV shows and movies in one place.
