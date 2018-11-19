Show More Results

DC Universe's 'Young Justice: Outsiders' premieres January 4th, 2019

It arrives just in time to catch 'Titans' viewers looking for more.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
DC

DC Universe finally has the premiere date for its first show after Titans. The company has announced that Young Justice: Outsiders' third season will reach the streaming service on January 4th, 2019. The teaser clip says precious little about the continuation of the story, but it does offer a peek at a sinister alien planet.

The timing is rather appropriate. With Titans episodes releasing on a weekly basis, Young Justice will conveniently debut right when DC Universe subscribers are looking for something else to watch. That could keep them attached to the service while DC builds up its original video catalog.

