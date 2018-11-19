Virgin Orbit's rocket completes its first 'captive carry' flight test

You'll have to be patient, however. Virgin is planning "several" more flights with and without LauncherOne strapped underneath, culminating in a drop test where Cosmic Girl will let go of a rocket that will freefall to Earth. The first honest-to-goodness space flight won't happen until sometime in early 2019. As we've seen in recent years, Virgin is determined to err on the side of caution before committing to a trip beyond the atmosphere.