What's on TV: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Sick Note,' and 'MST3K'

As we get ready for a short holiday week, movie fans can check out Crazy Rich Asians on Blu-ray (a planned 4K release of 2001: A Space Odyssey has been pulled at the last minute) and Battlefield V is opening its doors to everyone. On Sunday The Walking Dead wraps up with a fall finale but a lot of the action is on streaming. Netflix has a new Trevor Noah special, as well as new movies and series including cooking competition The Final Table, horror flick Sabrina, two seasons of the comedy Sick Note starring Harry Potter veteran Rupert Grint and season three of Frontier. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).