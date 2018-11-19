What's on TV: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Sick Note,' and 'MST3K'

As we get ready for a short holiday week, movie fans can check out Crazy Rich Asians on Blu-ray (a planned 4K release of 2001: A Space Odyssey has been pulled at the last minute) and Battlefield V is opening its doors to everyone. On Sunday The Walking Dead wraps up with a fall finale but a lot of the action is on streaming. Netflix has a new Trevor Noah special, as well as new movies and series including cooking competition The Final Table, horror flick Sabrina, two seasons of the comedy Sick Note starring Harry Potter veteran Rupert Grint and season three of Frontier. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Blindspotting
- 2001: A Space Odyssey (4K)
- Candyman
- Ingmar Bergman's Cinema
- Some Like it Hot
- The Outer Limits (S2)
- Young Guns II
- Holy Motors
- Freejack
- The Nun (VOD)
- Searching (VOD)
- The Equalizer 2 (VOD)
- Battlefield V Standard Edition (Xbox One, PC, PS4)
- Farming Simulator 19 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- YouTubers Life: OMG Edition (Xbox One,PS4)
- Bendy and the Ink Machine (Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- ATV Drift & Tricks: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One)
- Storm Boy (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Steamworld Dig 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
- I Am the Hero (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- World of One (PS4, Xbox One)
- Beat Saber (PS VR)
- Crow: The Legend (PS4)
- Flashback (PS4)
- Party Hard (Switch)
- Ms. Splosion Man (Switch)
- Nidhogg 2 (Switch)
Monday
- Arrow, CW, 8 PM
- The Neighborhood, CBS, 8 PM
- Dancing With The Stars (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Chiefs/Rams, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- Happy Together, CBS, 8:30 PM
- The Little Drummer Girl (series premiere), AMC, 9 PM
- My Brilliant Friends, HBO, 9 PM
- Ferrari: Race to Immortality, Starz, 9 PM
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
- Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
- Manifest, NBC, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
Tuesday
- Motown Magic (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Final Table (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Sabrina, Netflix, 3 AM
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia, Netflix, 3 AM
- Pete the Cat, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Kulipari: An Army of Frogs (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- The Kids are Alright, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Carl Weber's The Family Business, BET, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- The Little Drummer Girl, AMC, 9 PM
- Munchies Guide to..., Viceland, 10 PM
- Hustle in Brooklyn, BET, 10 PM
- Tosh.0 (season finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Guest Book, TBS, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show (season finale), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- The Tribe, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Bureau (season premiere), Sundance Now, 3 AM
- Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 8 PM
- Nature, PBS, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- The Little Drummer Girl (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Stan Against Evil (season finale), IFC, 10 PM
- South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
Thursday
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Christmas Chronicles, Netflix, 3 AM
- No Activity (S2), CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Mississippi State/Ole Miss college football, ESPN, 7:30 PM
- Falcons/Saints, NBC, 8:15 PM
- Murphy Brown, CBS, 9:30 PM
Friday
- Frontier (S3), Netflix, 3 M
- Titans, DC Universe, 3 AM
- The Gymkhana Files, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Sick Note (S1 & S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Romanoffs (season finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- A Football Life: Cris Collinsworth, NFL Network, 8 PM
- Washington/Washington State college football, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
- Child Support, ABC, 9 PM
- Every Other Holiday, Lifetime, 10 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
- Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus: Bootsy Collins, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- ELeague: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Invitational, TBS, 11 PM
- Room 104, HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark, 8 PM
- Everyday is Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Christmas Harmony, Lifetime, 10 PM
Sunday
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
- Axios (season finale), HBO, 6:30 PM
- 2018 Soul Train Awards, BET, 8 PM
- Jingle Belle, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
- Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, ABC, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Packers/Vikings, NBC, 8:15 PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30 PM
- God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Ray Donovan, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead (fall finale), AMC, 9 PM
- The Truth About Christmas, Freeform, 9 PM
- Charmed, CW, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Dirty John (series premiere), Bravo, 10 PM
- Escape at Dannemora, Showtime, 10 PM
- Camping, HBO, 10 PM
- Star Wars Resistance, Disney, 10 PM
- Sally4ever, HBO, 10:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]