Amazon bids on Fox regional sports channels from Disney deal

This is still the first round of bidding, and it's far from certain that Amazon will win anything even if it makes it to the second round of bids (due by the end of 2018).

That Amazon is even in the running speaks volumes. Amazon is increasingly invested in sports between its live NFL games and its rapidly growing catalog of documentaries, but it's not really where you'd go if you were expecting significant coverage. That could change if it owned sports TV networks, especially if they have online rights for live games.