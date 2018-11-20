Show More Results

Image credit: Google / Will Lipman Photography
Engadget giveaway: Win a Smart Light Starter Kit and Home Max courtesy of Google!

Enjoy Google Assistant, big sound and voice controlled ambiance.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
1h ago in Gadgetry
Google / Will Lipman Photography

If you haven't dabbled in the smart home sector yet, but would like to enjoy some of the perks without investing big bucks, the new made-for-Google Smart Light Starter Kit from GE is tailor-made. This package includes a Google Home Mini and a GE-C Life smart bulb, both of which can talk to each other by Bluetooth, obviating the need for any hubs. It's that easy to set up voice-controlled ambiance with any of the Google Home smart speakers. Plus, since the Home devices are WiFi connected as well, you can remotely control your lights. Additional bulbs can be added without too much cost and if you purchase one of the Google/GE kits between November 22nd and 26th, there are some major discounts to be had at the Google Store.

This week, Google has provided us with a Smart Light Starter Kit for two lucky readers, along with a super-sized Google Home Max so you can really crank up the tunes. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to four chances at winning one of these Google smart home packages. Good luck!

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. Two (2) winners will each receive one (1) Google Home Max ($400 value) and one (1) Google/GE Smart Light Starter Kit ($55 value).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until November 21st at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

