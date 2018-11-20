Engadget giveaway: Win a Smart Light Starter Kit and Home Max courtesy of Google!

If you haven't dabbled in the smart home sector yet, but would like to enjoy some of the perks without investing big bucks, the new made-for-Google Smart Light Starter Kit from GE is tailor-made. This package includes a Google Home Mini and a GE-C Life smart bulb, both of which can talk to each other by Bluetooth, obviating the need for any hubs. It's that easy to set up voice-controlled ambiance with any of the Google Home smart speakers. Plus, since the Home devices are WiFi connected as well, you can remotely control your lights. Additional bulbs can be added without too much cost and if you purchase one of the Google/GE kits between November 22nd and 26th, there are some major discounts to be had at the Google Store.

This week, Google has provided us with a Smart Light Starter Kit for two lucky readers, along with a super-sized Google Home Max so you can really crank up the tunes. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to four chances at winning one of these Google smart home packages. Good luck!