$1 million 'Fortnite' winter tournament is open to all

Epic has also planned smaller "Pop-Up Cups" that will serve as tests for tournament gaming tweaks.

The company has set aside $100 million for esports tournaments to foster Fortnite's competitive scene, so you can expect more large-prize competitions like this going forward. How well it works could be another story. Epic had a rough start to its online tournament system -- point totals weren't even affecting matchmaking at one point. Things have improved, though, and Epic no doubt sees events like Winter Royale as safe bets that could preserve Fortnite's momentum.