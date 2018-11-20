Google envisions smart roller skates for walking endlessly in VR

The patent appears to be a catch-all that addresses a number of possible solutions ranging from straightforward wheels to omnidirectional units that could react to sideways movement.

It's far from certain that Google will turn this patent application into shipping skates. In addition to the cost concerns, there are practical ones. What happens if you fall? How well would the footwear handle unexpected movement, or a run? Still, it's good to know that Google is at least anticipating a future where VR no longer feels quite so confining.