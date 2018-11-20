Leica's latest Panasonic rebadge is the 17-megapixel D-Lux 7

This might also be worthwhile if you like to either take remote controlled shots or share your exploits on Instagram. This is the first D-Lux to support the Leica Fotos app for Android and iOS, giving you both remote control as well as an easy way to transfer photos to your phone for online sharing.

If you guessed that the D-Lux 7 would be expensive, you guessed correctly. Leica is selling the camera for $1,195, a hefty premium over the already expensive $999 of the LX100 II. You're paying a clear premium to get that red dot -- that's fine if you're style-conscious, but those interested in functionality above all else will want to look at its Panasonic counterpart.