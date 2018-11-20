Leica's latest Panasonic rebadge is the 17-megapixel D-Lux 7

Leica is continuing its habit of repackaging Panasonic cameras and charging a premium, although that's not necessarily a bad thing in this case. The company has unveiled the D-Lux 7, a prettier-looking version of Panasonic's LX100 II. It mates Leica's signature, vintage-looking design with a 17-megapixel four-thirds sensor and a 24-75mm equivalent f/1.7-2.8 lens that, combined, can shoot in low light without much fuss. The new hardware also nets you a 2.8-megapixel electronic viewfinder, a 3-inch LCD touchscreen and 4K video recording at up to 30 frames per second.
This might also be worthwhile if you like to either take remote controlled shots or share your exploits on Instagram. This is the first D-Lux to support the Leica Fotos app for Android and iOS, giving you both remote control as well as an easy way to transfer photos to your phone for online sharing.
If you guessed that the D-Lux 7 would be expensive, you guessed correctly. Leica is selling the camera for $1,195, a hefty premium over the already expensive $999 of the LX100 II. You're paying a clear premium to get that red dot -- that's fine if you're style-conscious, but those interested in functionality above all else will want to look at its Panasonic counterpart.