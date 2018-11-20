What's coming to Netflix in December: 'Mowgli,' 'Roma' and Springsteen

Of course, there are a number of Netflix original series for you to check out, including Australian thriller Pine Gap and the latest batch of The Ranch episodes (both December 7th), as well as Tidelands, more Fuller House and the last season of Voltron: Legendary Defender (all December 14th).

From December 21st, you can watch 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, a series from Guillermo del Toro, while season 11 of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown arrives on December 25th. On the stand-up comedy slate, you'll find specials from Ellen DeGeneres on December 18th and Indian comic Vir Das on December 11th.

Holiday specials are on the way for Nailed It!, Neo Yokio, Super Monsters, and Free Rein (all December 7th) and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (December 14th), as is festive flick 5 Star Christmas (December 7th).

If you're in the mood for docuseries, your new options will include The American Meme, about four social media stars trying to build empires (December 7th). You can also watch Blue Planet II (December 3rd), soccer-focused show Sunderland Til I Die and true crime saga The Innocent Man (both December 14th).

Fans of The Boss should definitely check out a taping of his fantastic Broadway show, aptly titled Springsteen on Broadway (December 16th), while a Watership Down animated series is also set to arrive at some point during the month.

As for non-original movies, December 1st brings 8 Mile, The Big Lebowski, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, the Friday trilogy, cult killer car flick Christine and the wonderful Shaun of the Dead. Also popping up throughout the month are District 9 (December 4th), The Theory of Everything (December 16th) and The Autopsy of Jane Doe (December 30th).

Meanwhile, the movies and shows leaving Netflix in December include Sons of Anarchy, Groundhog Day (both December 1st), Trolls (December 7th), Moana (December 20th), Best Picture Oscar winner Spotlight (December 22nd) and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (December 25th).