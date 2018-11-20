Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Netflix's updated iOS controls speed up your streaming marathons

This includes an all-important 'next episode' button.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
57m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sometimes it's the simplest updates that can have the most impact. Case in point: Netflix has updated its iOS app with new controls that should help you get to what you want to watch that much sooner. You can double-tap the sides of the screen to skip forward and back, helping you revisit a favorite scene and then return to where you left off. And yes, there's finally a "next episode" button so that you can marathon a season a few seconds faster.

You should also see a larger play/pause button, as well as faster access to subtitles and additional episodes. The update should apply to iPads, iPhones and Apple TV devices, so get to upgrading if you're determined to have exacting control over your Narcos sessions.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr