'PUBG' details its bug-fixing achievements and plans for next year

"At first, this is likely to slow down our build cadence, but as these processes become more proficient, we hope to provide new content as fast as before, while maintaining our new stability and quality-first goal," writes exec-producer Taeseok Jang.

He adds that the "fix PUBG" campaign -- announced three months earlier -- led to significant improvements in client and server performance, matchmaking, and anti-cheat solutions (including the banning of over two million accounts). In addition, PUBG Corp. says it addressed the entirety of the 100 bugs and quality-of-life improvements outlined at the start of the scheme.

"We know there are many things to improve upon, but we do have a sense that we more accurately feel what you, the players want and need," Jang said. "While this is the end of the Fix PUBG campaign, we will go forward in our development, improve our processes, and redouble our efforts with the lessons learned."