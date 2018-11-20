Robert Rodriguez releases over-the-top VR film 'The Limit'

STX claims it's the "most widely distributed" paid VR movie to date. True or not, it's certainly one of the more lavish productions. In addition to the recognizable names in front of and behind the camera, The Limit also relies on a Hollywood-grade visual effects house (DNEG) for everything from heads-up displays to burning aircraft. It shouldn't feel quite so much like a technological novelty.

There are more VR titles in the pipeline from the company as well, such as a Jay and Silent Bob experience (with Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, naturally) and a currently unnamed Dave Bautista action-comedy. The firm is trying to corner the VR movie market while it's still young, all the while making it more palatable to people who still associate the technology with games or simple 360-degree showcase videos.