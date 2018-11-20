Samsung is working on a Galaxy S10 with 5G and six cameras

The other three phones would be relatively pedestrian... relatively. They'd carry screens ranging from 5.8 inches to 6.4 inches, and would offer between three to five cameras total. Their designs aren't finalized, but they might incorporate the ability to wirelessly charge other phones à la Huawei's Mate 20 Pro. Outside of this rumor, Samsung has been dropping hints at potential S10 changes such as notched displays (including a possible circular cutout), AI-savvy processors and higher-resolution cameras.

All the whizz-bang improvements might be necessary. Samsung's mobile business hasn't been faring well lately, in part because the S9 and Note 9 were iterative upgrades in an increasingly saturated smartphone market. The company is essentially facing its iPhone X moment -- that is, it wants a high-end handset that will convince people to upgrade their years-old phones and pay more than they might have expected. Features like 5G and advanced photography could be crucial hooks, even if the former technology will only be useful to a small number of people in the near future.