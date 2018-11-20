Tesla plans to roll out its next-gen Supercharger in 2019

In addition, Musk has announced the company will start rolling out the Supercharger V3 by early next year. As Electrek noted, the next-gen charger has been delayed a couple of times in the past and was supposed to be available by now. When it does come out, it will be able to charge cars at a much faster rate -- as fast as a few minutes, even.

Supercharger V3, which starts rolling out early next year, will also charge much faster — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2018

These are but two of Tesla's Supercharger plans. Just a few days ago, it announced that Model 3 vehicles for Europe will come with with a Combined Charging System (CCS) port more commonly used by automakers in the region. It will also retrofit its Superchargers in the continent with CCS plugs that other brands could eventually use if the company ever decides to open up its network.