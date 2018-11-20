Steam Link game streaming box is almost gone for good

If you've been thinking of getting a Steam Link box, you may want to buy it soon -- if you can even find one, that is. Valve has announced that its Steam Link boxes are sold out in Europe and are almost gone in the US, as well. Further, it sounds like that company has no plans to release more. The game developer said in an announcement that it intends to support existing Link hardware and to distribute its software versions going forward. A Steam Link box allows you to play your games in your living room or anywhere else in your home away from your PC. Just plug it into a TV, and it will discover any computer running the platform.