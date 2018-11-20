Show More Results

Image credit: Telltale Games
Work resumes on Telltale's final 'The Walking Dead' season

You'll even get release dates soon.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Telltale Games

You might not have to wait too long to find closure for the final season of Telltale's The Walking Dead. Several weeks after rescuing the franchise, Robert Kirkman's Skybound has restarted work on the season using "many" of the people who worked on the game the first time around. It even promised that it would announce release dates for the last two episodes "soon."

You might lose access to previous seasons of the game as part of a "transition," Skybound said. However, the company promises that you won't have to buy the season again just because of the change in ownership. The future episodes will be available from the same place you bought them the last time. If all goes well, the only real differences will be the later-than-planned release dates.

