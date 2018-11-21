BMW will be the first foreign car maker to offer ride-hailing in China

The service won't be huge, at least not at first. BMW obtained its license in the southwestern city of Chengdu. While that's a major coup (there were over 14 million people in Chengdu as of 2014), it still leaves the brand serving just a small fraction of the population. It's a start, though, and could help it make inroads into other cities. As it stands, any success in China could bolster BMW's efforts (both in terms of revenue and experience) around the world.