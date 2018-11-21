Show More Results
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Engadget's 2018 gift guide!

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instagram
save
Save
share

Instagram tests simpler, bolder profiles

The tweaks parallel Twitter changes from just days earlier.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
59m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Instagram

Twitter isn't the only social network toying with profile changes. Instagram is testing profile page changes intended to make these bio sections "easier and cleaner to use." The particular tweaks will vary, but you could see changes to buttons, icons and navigation tabs. You should see the test run for the "next several weeks," which changes based on feedback.

The company didn't outline its reasons for conducting the test. However, it's not necessarily pursuing the same goals as Twitter. That service has been rethinking the fundamentals as it reacts to criticism, including concerns that it over-emphasized numbers like follower counts. Instagram doesn't have quite the same pressure. This could, however, encourage you to visit your friends' profiles more often and check out posts and Stories you might otherwise miss.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr