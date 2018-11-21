Instagram tests simpler, bolder profiles

Twitter isn't the only social network toying with profile changes. Instagram is testing profile page changes intended to make these bio sections "easier and cleaner to use." The particular tweaks will vary, but you could see changes to buttons, icons and navigation tabs. You should see the test run for the "next several weeks," which changes based on feedback.
The company didn't outline its reasons for conducting the test. However, it's not necessarily pursuing the same goals as Twitter. That service has been rethinking the fundamentals as it reacts to criticism, including concerns that it over-emphasized numbers like follower counts. Instagram doesn't have quite the same pressure. This could, however, encourage you to visit your friends' profiles more often and check out posts and Stories you might otherwise miss.