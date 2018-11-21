Peter Jackson's colorized WWI documentary hits US theaters in December

Jackson and his team were mainly praised for how they handled the digital restoration and colorization of the original 100-year-old footage the BBC used for its original 1964 documentary series The Great War. In addition to recoloring the film's frames as realistically as possible, Jackson and team used computers to build interstitial frames between real ones. The technique helped get rid of twitchy movements associated with old, black-and-white footage, making the subjects feel more life-like. They also applied a moderate 3D enhancement and enlisted actors to provide voices for the film's silent subjects: British soldiers who fought in the war.

They Shall Not Grow Old will be shown in select US theaters on December 17th and 27th. You can watch its trailer below: