Researchers find a way to fix the purple halo effect in images

The technology comprises a single-layer surface of nanopillars (pictured above), spaced less than a wavelength apart, which can be used to manipulate the phase, amplitude and polarization of light. It's a simpler, cheaper and more efficient method of correcting chromatic aberrations, and can work alongside traditional refractive optical components in a wide range of high-volume applications.

"You can imagine light as different packets being delivered at different speeds as it propagates in the nanopillars. We have designed the nanopillars so that all these packets arrive at the focal spot at the same time and with the same temporal width," said Wei Ting Chen, a Research Associate in Applied Physics at SEAS and first author of the paper. According to the team, the technology is "fundamentally different" to conventional correction methods since it involves nanostructure engineering. As co-author Alexander Zhu says, "This means we can go beyond the material limitations of lenses and have much better performances."

The technology can be incorporated into all kinds of commercial optical systems, from simple lenses to high-end microscopes which use as many as 14 conventional lenses. The team now plans to improve the metacorrector's efficiency even further, for use in miniature optical devices and other high end applications.