Verizon will reportedly roll out iPhone dual SIM support in December

The initial problem with dual SIM was that with Verizon, when the physical SIM was used in the secondary position, it would drop users down to the 2G network, meaning slow speeds and a lack of coverage, among other issues. Because of this, Verizon declined to activate eSIMs until the problem was resolved. "Wireless customers will be able to activate Verizon service eSIMs as soon as we're confident you'll be able to have the great, high-quality service you expect from us on both your primary and secondary line," the carrier told PCMag at the time.

Verizon said in October that it expected a resolution by the end of the year, and this memo seems to support that notion. So if you've been wanting to use Verizon on your secondary line, it looks like you won't have to wait much longer.