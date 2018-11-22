Amazon inadvertedly streamed an upcoming episode of 'Doctor Who'

In a statement, BBC Studios acknowledged that the future episode had been released "in error" and that it was looking into how this happened. It also apologized if the series had been "spoiled by this mishap." If you're determined to keep plot points a secret until the intended air date, you might want to shield your eyes when checking social networks over the next few days.

The kicker: the episode you were meant to see is a not-so-subtle dig at Amazon, complete with an increasing emphasis on robotic labor and complaints about working conditions. It's doubtful that the mix-up was intentional, but it's hard to imagine Amazon being too upset that a commentary on its practices was momentarily unavailable.