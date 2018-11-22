Show More Results
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Engadget's 2018 gift guide!

Latest in Gear

    Image credit:
    save
    Save
    share

    Apple fans: Tell us what you think of the Apple Watch Series 4

    If the company's latest smartwatch is on your wrist, we want to read your review.
    Amber Bouman, @dameright
    59m ago in Opinion
    0 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Apple's fourth and most recent smartwatch has been out for a few months, and in our review we deemed the device "bigger and better in every way that counts" and a "fleshed-out, worthy device in its own right." It earned a solid score of 87 thanks to its improved screen, new heart monitoring features and fun Walkie-Talkie conversations. In the course of testing the watch, we found the larger screen to be more immersive, resulting in fewer erroneous taps. The speaker is also louder (useful for Siri commands) and watchOS 5 performs snappily.

    Now we want to hear from you, the people who bought the thing. Does the edge-to-edge screen and more powerful processor make the Series 4 worth the upgrade? Have the advanced heart monitoring features been at all useful? Share your experiences over on our Apple Watch Series 4 buyer's guide page and let your fellow readers know how well the watch stacks up.

    Comments have been turned off for this post; please go to our Apple Watch Series 4 page to weigh in!

    All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Oath. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext filevr