Apple fans: Tell us what you think of the Apple Watch Series 4

Apple's fourth and most recent smartwatch has been out for a few months, and in our review we deemed the device "bigger and better in every way that counts" and a "fleshed-out, worthy device in its own right." It earned a solid score of 87 thanks to its improved screen, new heart monitoring features and fun Walkie-Talkie conversations. In the course of testing the watch, we found the larger screen to be more immersive, resulting in fewer erroneous taps. The speaker is also louder (useful for Siri commands) and watchOS 5 performs snappily.

Now we want to hear from you, the people who bought the thing. Does the edge-to-edge screen and more powerful processor make the Series 4 worth the upgrade? Have the advanced heart monitoring features been at all useful? Share your experiences over on our Apple Watch Series 4 buyer's guide page and let your fellow readers know how well the watch stacks up.

Comments have been turned off for this post; please go to our Apple Watch Series 4 page to weigh in!