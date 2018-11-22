LG hints at foldable plans by trademarking 'Flex,' 'Foldi' and 'Duplex'

Foldable smartphones have been on the agenda for a long time now, with a steady stream of headlines suggesting manufacturers have something in the works, or are planning on launching something at a vague point in the future. LG is certainly one of them, and now a new trademark application may reveal the model names the company has in mind for whatever it eventually conjures.
On November 21st, LG applied for three brand name registrations at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). All three applications -- Flex, Foldi and Duplex -- are categorized at Class 9, which includes smartphones, so it's a pretty safe bet that LG is claiming these names for any future devices it makes, foldable or otherwise.
That's not to say that LG will definitely use these names, of course. The applications might be a "just in case" measure. In any case, "Flex" isn't particularly ground-breaking considering the G Flex is already in existence. "Duplex," however, is a natural fit for LG's patent for a foldable phone with a double display. Nonetheless, the applications suggest LG is edging ever closer to a mainstream launch of the technology. The question is whether another company -- possibly Samsung -- will end up getting in there first.