LG hints at foldable plans by trademarking 'Flex,' 'Foldi' and 'Duplex'

On November 21st, LG applied for three brand name registrations at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). All three applications -- Flex, Foldi and Duplex -- are categorized at Class 9, which includes smartphones, so it's a pretty safe bet that LG is claiming these names for any future devices it makes, foldable or otherwise.

That's not to say that LG will definitely use these names, of course. The applications might be a "just in case" measure. In any case, "Flex" isn't particularly ground-breaking considering the G Flex is already in existence. "Duplex," however, is a natural fit for LG's patent for a foldable phone with a double display. Nonetheless, the applications suggest LG is edging ever closer to a mainstream launch of the technology. The question is whether another company -- possibly Samsung -- will end up getting in there first.