Show More Results
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Engadget's 2018 gift guide!

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

LG hints at foldable plans by trademarking 'Flex,' 'Foldi' and 'Duplex'

But it's not clear what, if anything, these names will be used for.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
48m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Foldable smartphones have been on the agenda for a long time now, with a steady stream of headlines suggesting manufacturers have something in the works, or are planning on launching something at a vague point in the future. LG is certainly one of them, and now a new trademark application may reveal the model names the company has in mind for whatever it eventually conjures.

On November 21st, LG applied for three brand name registrations at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). All three applications -- Flex, Foldi and Duplex -- are categorized at Class 9, which includes smartphones, so it's a pretty safe bet that LG is claiming these names for any future devices it makes, foldable or otherwise.

That's not to say that LG will definitely use these names, of course. The applications might be a "just in case" measure. In any case, "Flex" isn't particularly ground-breaking considering the G Flex is already in existence. "Duplex," however, is a natural fit for LG's patent for a foldable phone with a double display. Nonetheless, the applications suggest LG is edging ever closer to a mainstream launch of the technology. The question is whether another company -- possibly Samsung -- will end up getting in there first.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr