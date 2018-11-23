The best cameras to give as gifts

Talented creators with an eye for photos can't live by smartphones alone. If you have a special someone who wants to take portraits and action shots or make short 4K films, no gift will be more appreciated than a decent camera. We know these things are expensive, though, so we made a list of six models, including DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and compacts, that you might actually be able to afford.
DSLR fanatics who still think mirrorless cameras are toys can check out Nikon's D3500, while folks on a tight budget can check out Canon's PowerShot SX740 HS. If you want interchangeable lenses but mirrorless cameras are more your jam, Fujifilm's X-T20 provides excellence at a great price. Meanwhile, to shoot 4K skating videos or photos on the street, you can't go wrong with Sony's superb RX100 VA compact. To see all your options, check out our full holiday gift guide.
