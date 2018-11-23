The best Black Friday deals 2018: The evening edition

Street price: $56; deal price: $50

Not quite the best price we've seen, but this matches some recent sales.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is the budget pick in our guide to the best instant camera. Erin Lodi writes, "If you're not seeking high dynamic range and sharp detail from the family barbecue party pics, the Mini 9 is smaller and fun to pass around, and its results will be good enough to commemorate such casual occasions. Plus, at 3.4 by 2.1 inches (with borders), the photos are just a tad smaller than a credit card, making them perfect for toting around in your wallet."

Street price: $200; deal price: $172

The lowest price we've posted in several months.

The Kwikset Premis is an also great pick in our guide to the best smart lock. Jon Chase writes, "Kwikset's Premis is an ANSI Grade 2 deadbolt replacement keypad model that integrates with Apple's HomeKit system, making it easy to set up and allowing for basic voice control via Siri. You can lock and unlock, or simply check its status ("Hey Siri, is the back door locked?"). Remote access is largely seamless, so adding or deleting new user codes to your primary home, vacation home, or Airbnb can be accomplished with a few swipes of your iPhone."

Street price: $190; deal price: $150

The best price we've seen on a new model of these.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are the top pick in our guide to the best wireless workout headphones. Lauren Dragan writes, "We love the Jabra Elite Active 65t because this pair has everything we want in a set of workout headphones and then some. The earbuds are comfortable, they stay put during even the most high-impact moves, they're very sweat resistant, they have easy-to-use controls, they sound great, and they offer a battery life long enough for even marathon exercise sessions. Even better, they sound clear on phone calls, charge quickly, and come with an impressive two-year warranty against sweat and dust."

Street price: $80; deal price: $50

This matches the best price we've seen on this pick.

The HyperX Cloud Pro is a variant of the top pick in our guide to the best gaming headset. Dennis Burger writes, "After thoroughly testing nearly 70 headsets for over the course of two-and-a-half years, our testers still agree that Kingston's HyperX Cloud is the right gaming headset for most people, thanks to its excellent long-term comfort, great sound quality for the price, light weight, exceptional build quality, and fantastic durability. After roughly thirty months of nearly constant use and abuse, including several road trips in which it was thrown into a backpack sans case, our original test unit still looks like we took it out of the packaging yesterday."

Street price: $120; deal price: $90

Not a huge drop below street price, but one of the best prices we've seen on this external.

The 4 TB Seagate Backup Plus Portable is the also great pick in our guide to the best portable hard drive. Justin Krajeski writes, "If you care more about price and storage space than size, you should get the 4 TB Seagate Backup Plus Portable. It costs less per terabyte than the 2 TB Backup Plus Slim, and it was about as fast when reading and writing HD Tune transfer tests. The 4 TB model was slower in our other tests though, and it's much thicker and heavier than the Slim."

Street price: $80; deal price: $68

Not quite the best price we've seen, and a lightning deal may get you a few bucks off, but an above average sale once you use the clippable coupon on the page.

The Nix Advance (8-inch) is the also great pick in our guide to the best digital photo frame. Amadou Diallo writes, "If you prefer loading your images via SD card or USB stick instead, Nixplay's Nix Advance will save you a significant bit of cash while still providing all of the other benefits of our top pick, aside from wireless connectivity. You get the same great screen, motion sensor, and remote, along with easy setup and operation. And Nixplay helpfully includes an 8 GB USB stick to get you going."

Street price: $1,250; deal price: $1,050

This is the lowest price we've seen on our runner-up pick for best cheap gaming laptop.

The Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop is the runner-up in our guide to the best cheap gaming laptop. Kimber Streams writes, "Dell confirmed to us that the G5 and G7 have identical fan and heatsink setups when configured with the same graphics card. We recommend the G5 with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics, an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16 GB of RAM, a 128 GB solid-state drive, and a 1 TB hard drive for around $1,200."

Street price: $300; deal price: $260

Use 119ZFCF9 to drop this to one of the best prices we've seen.

The Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 is the top pick in our guide to the best android tablets. Ryan Whitwam writes, "The 8.4-inch Huawei MediaPad M5 offers the best combination of hardware specs, software features, and price for most Android tablet buyers. The display has a higher resolution than the one on Apple's 9.7-inch iPad, and the processor has plenty of power to spare. The MediaPad is compact and lightweight, and it has a durable aluminum frame that isn't as slippery as glass."

Street price: $120; deal price: $78

Best price we've seen so far, but make sure to add an accessory to qualify for free shipping.

The Grenco Science G Pen Elite is PICK in our guide to the best portable vaporizer. Mark Smirniotis writes, "We found the Elite to be a nice vaporizer overall, with simple controls, vapor that our testers enjoyed, and a sleek design that was portable and functional. The Elite still has a similar battery life that lasts three to four bowls, convenient Micro-USB charging, and satisfying vapor that makes it a good value"

Street price: $40; deal price: $30

We used to see drops below $30, but this toothbrush has been stubborn about dropping below that the past six months. Still a good sales price at $30 though.

The Oral-B Pro 1000 is the top pick in our guide to the best electric toothbrush. Casey Johnston, Tracy Vence, and Shannon Palus write, "The Pro 1000 comes with all the features most of our experts recommended—a two-minute timer (with a nice-to-have quadrant alert) and a wide selection of compatible and affordable brush heads. The Pro 1000 has comfortable-feeling oscillating bristles, a simple one-button interface, and a battery that lasted 11½ days with twice-daily use in our tests."

Street price: $36; deal price: $20

A new low, coming in at almost half of the typical street price.

Pandemic is featured in our guide to the best beginner board games for adults. Anna Perling writes, "Pandemic is an intense cooperative game that challenges players' thinking. It's a highly interactive game because players work together to choose actions."

Still Active Deals:

Street price: $29; deal price: $23

Use the code BF20 to drop this extremely handy USB battery down to previous lows, which are usually only available a couple times a year.

The TravelCard Charger is the top pick for a a truly pocket-sized battery in our guide to the best USB power banks and battery packs. Mark Smirniotis writes, "If you need the absolute smallest battery to keep your phone going through the end of the day when you can't get to an outlet, the TravelCard Charger is the most convenient and reliable option. A little longer and wider than a credit card, and roughly three times as thick, the TravelCard stands out from other small batteries because it has two integrated cables: one with a standard USB-A plug to recharge the battery itself, and one with either a Micro-USB or Lightning-connector plug (depending on which TravelCard version you buy) to charge your device."

Street price: $25; deal price: $18

Matches the best price we've seen, which was way back during Prime Day.

The iOttie Easy One Touch is the top pick in our guide to the best car phone mount. Nick Guy writes, "The best smartphone car mount for most people is iOttie's Easy One Touch 4. The major difference is how they attach to your car, and each version stands out as the best in its category. These mounts are easy to use one-handed, and they connect to your car more easily and securely than others. They work with any phone without the need for additional hardware, holding the handset firmly and allowing you to quickly position it as needed."

Street price: $130; deal price: $89

Some of the best pricing we've seen on a solo version of this mic for quite some time. While combo packs with games have been available for $100, if you don't care about those games, this is a good option.

The Yeti by Blue is the top pick in our guide to the best USB microphone. Kevin Purdy and Lauren Dragan write, "If you want to plug a microphone into your computer or iPad and quickly sound clear and engaging whether recorded or live, we recommend the Yeti by Blue. It provided the most reliably well-rounded, natural sound out of all the mics we tested―whether on Windows or Mac, or whether recording happened in professional studios or in a small square office. It offers live headphone monitoring and gain control, two key features for any recording setup (other mics lacked these or made using them too complicated)."

Street price: $200; deal price: $180

The first worthwhile sale we've seen since we started tracking this pick.

The Oculus Go is the top pick in our guide to the best standalone VR headset. Signe Brewster writes, "The Oculus Go has enough games and experiences to entertain you for hours, though it's unlikely to replace your other gaming consoles. Its comfortable controller believably brings your hand into VR, and its screen is sharp enough to compete with other portable headsets."

Street price: $90; deal price: $65

A new low on our runner-up SSD.

The Crucial MX500 is the runner-up in our guide to the best SSDs. Andrew Cunningham writes, "Crucial's 500 GB MX500 is available in both 2.5-inch and M.2 SATA versions, and it's one of the cheapest big-name SSDs you can buy. It's fast enough and capacious enough for most people, and it offers useful features like hardware encryption support and a five-year warranty."

Street price: $46; deal price: $40

Individual Philips Hue bulbs stubbornly never drop below the $40 mark, so this is as low as we've seen.

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 is the top pick in our guide to the best smart LED light bulb. Grant Clauser writes, "The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 bulbs are the best all-around smart bulbs you can buy. The Hue bulbs do everything their competitors do, but their wider product and app ecosystem allows for more flexibility and creativity than any other smart bulb. The third-generation Hue produces richer colors than the previous model, so reds will be a truer red, not just a deep pink. This means they've caught up with LIFX in terms of color accuracy, making them an even clearer choice."

Street price: $100; deal price: $40

This matches the best price that was available during our Deal Day.

IVPN is the top pick in our guide to the best VPN service. Mark Smirniotis writes, "IVPN exceeded our requirements for being trustworthy and transparent. It also offers good performance without sacrificing security, and it's easy to set up and use on nearly any device running Windows, macOS, Android, or iOS. Other VPNs we tested had faster connections at particular server locations or lower prices, but they came up short on essential factors such as transparency about who exactly runs them."

Street price: $160; deal price: $110

A new low on this 3-pack, this price is better than recent sales we've seen on single units on a per-piece basis.

The TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch is the budget pick in our guide to the best in-wall wireless light switch and dimmer. Rachel Cericola writes, "The TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch is a reliable performer and the least expensive stand-alone Wi-Fi in-wall light switch we tested. The single-pole switch provides all of the standard features, including remote control and scheduling. It also offers timers, an Away mode, and integration with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant devices."

Street price: $80; deal price: $60

Matches the best price we've seen on this pick.

The 3Doodler Create+ is the top pick in our guide to the best 3D pen. Signe Brewster writes, "The 3Doodler Create+ offers the best overall drawing experience for people ages 12 and above who want to start working with 3D pens. It drew clean lines of plastic that solidified quickly, was the easiest to use of the pens we tested, and is one of the most comfortable to hold. It comes with the widest variety of useful accessories, and should you ever need assistance, 3Doodler's customer service is by far the most responsive we encountered."

Street price: $100; deal price: $75

All four colors of these recommended headphones are down to $75, within $5 of the lowest we've seen.

The Puro BT2200 Headphones are the top pick in our guide to the best kids headphones. Lauren Dragan and Brent Butterworth write, "Of the 30 headphones we tested, the Puro BT2200 was the only model that all of our kid testers, little and big, agreed on. A model's ability to fit and appeal to a wide variety of ages and head sizes is key if you want headphones that will grow with your child over a few years or if one pair is to be shared among siblings."

Street price: $120; deal price: $70

A huge $50 drop for the Xbox annual subscription that allows you access to a good variety of their games. This isn't the same as their Live service, but for those getting a new Xbox, can be a great way to catch up on the library.

We mention the Xbox Games Pass in our guide to the best game consoles. Thorin Klosowski writes,"The Xbox One S also has a subscription service called Game Pass, where you can access a library of current and previous-generation games for $100 per year, just like with PlayStation Now. Neither Game Pass nor PlayStation Now includes just-released games, but Game Pass offers a much better selection of current-generation games, such as Gears of War 4 and Halo 5."

Street price: $200; deal price: $140

The first deal and a new low on our pick in our new portable laptop charging guide.

The Mophie Powerstation is the main pick in our guide to portable laptop chargers. Sarah Witman writes, "Mophie's Powerstation AC is the portable laptop charger we'd buy ourselves. With enough power output to keep a 15-inch laptop running, it charged our MacBook Air to nearly full even with the screen brightness up and video playing. But even with the extra power, it's the smallest we tested and one of the lightest, too. It's stylish and professional-looking, yet well-protected from dings and scratches, and its slim shape makes it easy to slip into a backpack pocket or briefcase."

Street price: $49; deal price: $25

A new low, and the best price we've seen per unit, even considering multi-pack sales.

The Google Home Mini is featured in our blog post comparing the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini. Sarah Witman writes, "We think more people may like the softer, rounded look of the Home Mini more than the Echo Dot, though neither is something to set in the middle of your dining room table...If you're interested in smart home control, find out which system the devices you already own will work with. For instance, if you have Philips Hue or LIFX lights, or Wemo or Lutron Caséta switches, you can go either way. If you have a Chamberlain MyQ garage-door controller, you're looking at a Google Home."

Street price: $650; deal price: $550

Use code FULLYJARVIS to get $50 off the Fully Jarvis, our top standing desk. Bundle it with our top standing desk mat, the Ergodriven Topo, to save $20 on that, our runner-up desk lamp to save an additional $15, and our recommended monitor arm (the Fully Jarvis) to save $20 on that.

The Fully Standing Desk is the top pick in our guide to the best standing desk. Kevin Purdy and Mark Lukach write, "The Fully Jarvis Bamboo is more stable than almost any other desk for its price and looks better than desks costing twice as much. The lifting motor brings the desk up and down smoothly, the desk suffers no notable wobble or shake at its full height, and it never feels like it is going to tip forward or back, unlike some standing desks. The desk ships quickly, in secure packaging, arrives with instructions that are easy to follow, and requires just a Phillips-head screwdriver and an included hex wrench for assembly."

Street price: $70; deal price: $50

Our budget router pick has been trending downwards the past year, and this drop is a new low price by $3.

The TP-Link Archer A7 is the budget pick in our guide to the best router. Jim Salter and Joel Santo Domingo write, "We've seen a dismaying trend of vendors replacing their inexpensive but well-engineered older models with poorly performing stuff that's cheaper to manufacture. Fortunately, TP-Link's Archer A7 is a new, inexpensive design that is missing a few features compared with our top picks but has good enough range and performance to keep budget-conscious buyers happy. When we took the time to set up two different network names and split our devices up between them manually, the A7 performed nearly as well as our main picks for about half the cost."

Street price: $140; deal price: $70

Part of Amazon's Deal of the Day promotion, this is the best price we've seen on this model.

The Instant Pot Duo 8 Quart is an also great pick in our guide to the best electric pressure cooker. Lesley Stockton writes, "The 8-quart Instant Pot is a large machine... if you cook for a lot of people, or like to make big batches, it's your best option. And despite its hulking size, the 8-quart Instant Pot can still handle small batches. In our tests, we found the Duo 8-Quart cooked 1 cup of white rice just as well as, and in the same amount of time as the Duo 6-Quart. So if you have the space and want the extra capacity, get and 8-quart Instant Pot."

Because great deals don't just happen on Black Friday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.