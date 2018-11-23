The best Black Friday deals of 2018 so far

Street price: $100; deal price: $75

All four colors of these recommended headphones are down to $75, within $5 of the lowest we've seen.

The Puro BT2200 Headphones are the top pick in our guide to the best kids headphones. Lauren Dragan and Brent Butterworth write, "Of the 30 headphones we tested, the Puro BT2200 was the only model that all of our kid testers, little and big, agreed on. A model's ability to fit and appeal to a wide variety of ages and head sizes is key if you want headphones that will grow with your child over a few years or if one pair is to be shared among siblings."

Street price: $120; deal price: $70

A huge $50 drop for the Xbox annual subscription that allows you access to a good variety of their games. This isn't the same as their Live service, but for those getting a new Xbox, can be a great way to catch up on the library.

We mention the Xbox Games Pass in our guide to the best game consoles. Thorin Klosowski writes,"The Xbox One S also has a subscription service called Game Pass, where you can access a library of current and previous-generation games for $100 per year, just like with PlayStation Now. Neither Game Pass nor PlayStation Now includes just-released games, but Game Pass offers a much better selection of current-generation games, such as Gears of War 4 and Halo 5."

Street price: $200; deal price: $140

The first deal and a new low on our pick in our new portable laptop charging guide.

The Mophie Powerstation is the main pick in our guide to portable laptop chargers. Sarah Witman writes, "Mophie's Powerstation AC is the portable laptop charger we'd buy ourselves. With enough power output to keep a 15-inch laptop running, it charged our MacBook Air to nearly full even with the screen brightness up and video playing. But even with the extra power, it's the smallest we tested and one of the lightest, too. It's stylish and professional-looking, yet well-protected from dings and scratches, and its slim shape makes it easy to slip into a backpack pocket or briefcase."

Street price: $49; deal price: $25

A new low, and the best price we've seen per unit, even considering multi-pack sales.

The Google Home Mini is featured in our blog post comparing the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini. Sarah Witman writes, "We think more people may like the softer, rounded look of the Home Mini more than the Echo Dot, though neither is something to set in the middle of your dining room table...If you're interested in smart home control, find out which system the devices you already own will work with. For instance, if you have Philips Hue or LIFX lights, or Wemo or Lutron Caséta switches, you can go either way. If you have a Chamberlain MyQ garage-door controller, you're looking at a Google Home."

Street price: $650; deal price: $550

Use code FULLYJARVIS to get $50 off the Fully Jarvis, our top standing desk. Bundle it with our top standing desk mat, the Ergodriven Topo, to save $20 on that, our runner-up desk lamp to save an additional $15, and our recommended monitor arm (the Fully Jarvis) to save $20 on that.

The Fully Standing Desk is the top pick in our guide to the best standing desk. Kevin Purdy and Mark Lukach write, "The Fully Jarvis Bamboo is more stable than almost any other desk for its price and looks better than desks costing twice as much. The lifting motor brings the desk up and down smoothly, the desk suffers no notable wobble or shake at its full height, and it never feels like it is going to tip forward or back, unlike some standing desks. The desk ships quickly, in secure packaging, arrives with instructions that are easy to follow, and requires just a Phillips-head screwdriver and an included hex wrench for assembly."

Street price: $70; deal price: $50

Our budget router pick has been trending downwards the past year, and this drop is a new low price by $3.

The TP-Link Archer A7 is the budget pick in our guide to the best router. Jim Salter and Joel Santo Domingo write, "We've seen a dismaying trend of vendors replacing their inexpensive but well-engineered older models with poorly performing stuff that's cheaper to manufacture. Fortunately, TP-Link's Archer A7 is a new, inexpensive design that is missing a few features compared with our top picks but has good enough range and performance to keep budget-conscious buyers happy. When we took the time to set up two different network names and split our devices up between them manually, the A7 performed nearly as well as our main picks for about half the cost."

Street price: $140; deal price: $70

Part of Amazon's Deal of the Day promotion, this is the best price we've seen on this model.

The Instant Pot Duo 8 Quart is an also great pick in our guide to the best electric pressure cooker. Lesley Stockton writes, "The 8-quart Instant Pot is a large machine... if you cook for a lot of people, or like to make big batches, it's your best option. And despite its hulking size, the 8-quart Instant Pot can still handle small batches. In our tests, we found the Duo 8-Quart cooked 1 cup of white rice just as well as, and in the same amount of time as the Duo 6-Quart. So if you have the space and want the extra capacity, get and 8-quart Instant Pot."

