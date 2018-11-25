Watch NASA's InSight land on Mars tomorrow starting at 2PM ET

After a months-long journey, NASA's InSight lander is poised to touch down on Mars -- and you'd better believe NASA is offering plenty of ways to tune in. It's delivering live coverage of the landing on November 26th starting at 2PM Eastern (the actual landing starts at roughly 2:40PM) across virtually all its video channels. Suffice it to say you have many more options than when Curiosity reached Martian soil in 2012. In addition to the standard avenues, you can watch a commentary-free JPL feed, a Twitch stream and even 360-degree video on avenues like YouTube (same link as the JPL feed) and Facebook.
There will also be in-person viewing parties around the world. In the US, you can see the landing in places like Times Square, the American Museum of Natural History, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, Space Center Houston and LA's California Science Center.
If all goes according to plan, a lot will happen in a short space of time -- some procedures are scheduled to take place just seconds apart. InSight should technically land and 2:54PM, but it won't send a confirmation back until around 3:01PM. Just how quickly you get details will depend on two cubesats (Mars Cube One) making a flyby and relaying InSight's data. You'll definitely have to be patient beyond that, though. You won't know if InSight's solar panels have deployed until 8:35PM at the earliest, and the first picture might take up to a day to arrive. You're tuning into the live feed for the sake of the landing, and any additional news is a bonus.