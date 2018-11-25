Netflix and Warner Bros. settle with Satanists over 'Sabrina' statue

It's not clear if this will affect the statue's presence in future episodes.

In its statement, the Temple said it had "amicably" reached a truce, but also said that it received "hate mail" from people concerned it might wreck the show. It argued that people had misplaced priorities and were focused more on their entertainment than weightier issues like religious liberty.

Regardless of whether or not people had their hearts in the right place, it's understandable why Netflix and Warner Bros. would try to put the issue to bed relatively quickly. Even if the money wasn't an issue, a drawn-out legal battle with the Temple wasn't exactly going to look good for either company. The Temple had also been looking for an injunction to block Netflix from distributing the show, and might have asked for more drastic edits even if it was fine with Sabrina staying online.