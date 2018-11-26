The best home theater gifts

There's a good chance you know someone who could use a home theater upgrade. Their TV doesn't support the latest streaming services, and the audio quality from the set's built-in speakers could be charitably described as "modest." Thankfully, you can help them modernize their living room with our holiday gift guide. Could your lucky recipient use a media player? We've got you covered, whether it's the affordable Roku Premiere+ or the pricey-but-powerful Apple TV 4K. And if you're determined to improve their listening experience, you don't just have to get them a basic soundbar -- the Sonos Beam gives them a TV audio upgrade and a smart speaker in one device. Whatever you choose, they're bound to thank you on movie night.