Volvo's self-driving trucks will haul limestone from a mine

Volvo and Brønnøy Kalk have already been testing their solution and expect it to be in full service before the end of 2019.

This isn't the most complicated operation. The Volvo trucks will drive along a preset route with very little chance for something to go wrong. However, it will help Volvo fine-tune its self-driving model for future customers. It's also a hint at how vehicle makers could operate in the long run -- they might shift away from selling individual cars and trucks, and toward offering whole services where autonomous vehicles are just part of a larger puzzle.