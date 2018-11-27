Audi and Disney are creating media for self-driving cars

The digital strategy leader hinted that it would be a "new media type" that would take "full advantage" of its vehicle-based nature and technological progress, such as Audi's access to large data sets. He also suggested that it might reflect the travel times for vehicles. It would also be relevant in the near term, Wollny said, suggesting that the collaboration could be useful for rear-seat passengers before it reaches driverless cars.

And no, this isn't just a classic CES concept that will lose its relevance when the trade show is over. Wollny stressed that there would be a "commercialization or business approach" and a "very specific plan."

It's difficult to know how viable the collaboration will be, no matter how clear the roadmap is. Still, it's at least addressing one of the social implications of full autonomy. To date, there hasn't been much discussion of what people will do when they don't have to drive -- they won't always want to check their phones or catch up on work. Efforts like the Audi-Disney partnership could give you a way to wind down on the way home, or make a lengthy commute seem a little bit shorter.