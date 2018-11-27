Audi teases its E-Tron GT sedan

From the looks of it, it will be long and low with a spacious interior thanks to a battery located under the floor. That will give consumers another option to the $74,800 E-Tron SUV, which Audi unveiled in September. There's no word yet on the price of the E-Tron GT sedan, but it's likely to cost at least that much, if not more.

The EV is expected to go into production in 2020, so the car we'll see in LA is likely to be a concept, albeit a very polished one. The final car will reportedly have a 100 kWh battery that takes it around 248 miles on a charge and to 62 mph in under 4 seconds. In other words, this looks like a sedan designed to take on Tesla's Model S -- we'll find out for sure tomorrow in LA.