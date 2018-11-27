Facebook expands Watch Party to Pages and profiles

Facebook is also testing some new Watch Party features. Pages and Groups will be able to schedule a Watch Party in advance, giving interested viewers time to plan on joining, and comments will now be threaded. Plus, Facebook is rolling out a live commenting feature so that hosts can provide their own live commentary within a Watch Party while a video is playing.

TechCrunch reported earlier this month that Facebook was testing a Watch Party-like feature for Messenger. If this latest expansion proves to be as successful as Watch Party has been in Groups, it wouldn't be surprising to see it roll out to more of Facebook's platforms.