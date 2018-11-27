Facebook Gaming launches charity livestreams

To highlight the new tools, Facebook is tapping 25 streamings who will run charity broadcasts during Giving Tuesday. DangerousThing aka DT, DiMez, TheMissesMae and X-Bit Gaming are among the featured creators who will be participating in the event. The streams should be discoverable through Facebook's gaming portal.

Facebook said it would start rolling the fundraising tools out to more gamers soon, likely with the bigger names on the platform getting access to the features first. Once more widely available, gamers will be able to set up their stream to raise money for causes through the streamer dashboard. They will be able to pick the charity that will receive the funds, set donation goals and track donations on stream with a progress bar. The streams will highlight viewers who donate with alerts overlaid on the stream and in chat. Facebook didn't provide a timeframe for when the tools would be made available to more streamers.

To start, Facebook is offering just a handful of organizations to choose from, including Autism Speaks, Call Of Duty Endowment, The Humane Society of the United States and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The company said it plans to expand the list of organizations that gamers can choose from when setting up their charity stream.