Google's fast Bluetooth pairing feature works across multiple devices

It seems to work in a similar way to AirPods, which let you hop easily between Apple machines without needing to pair them again -- as long your iOS, watchOS and Mac OS systems are connected to the same iCloud account. Also like AirPods, compatible Bluetooth devices can pair with your Android products or Chromebooks simply by placing them in close proximity.

It's a welcome update (not least because headphone jacks are fast becoming an endangered species), particularly for those who are invested in Google's ecosystem and have several Android gizmos and/or Chromebooks. The update is rolling out on devices running Android 6.0 and above, and it will be available on Chromebooks next year.